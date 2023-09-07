Image: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art
Events

Utopian Scenario About Nature

By Haps Staff

Utopian Scenarios About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis.

Event Information

Period: September 2, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Venue: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 (2nd Floor)

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art bus stop

Website

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 602nd Subscription Concert

2023 K-ICT Week

Busan Maru International Music Festival

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2023

Nikki Britton and Justin Hamilton Comedy Show

Disney in Concert: Beyond the Magic

The Latest

SRT’s Chuseok Reserved Tickets Reach 71% on Gyeongbu Line

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Langkawi

Jinju City Proceeds as Planned With Building a Multipurpose Cultural Center

Jr. Whopper Special This Week at Burger King

Changwon Holding ‘2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Group B Qualifier’

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan
scattered clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
57 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Fri
27 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 