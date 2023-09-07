Utopian Scenario About Nature

Utopian Scenarios About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis.

Event Information

Period: September 2, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Venue: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 (2nd Floor)

Free admission

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday – Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Directions: Take local bus no. 168, 3, 520, 55, 58, 58-1, 58-2, or 221 and get off at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art bus stop

