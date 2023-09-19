Uzbek National Heroically Rescues Restaurant Owner During Fire in Yangsan

An Uzbek national in his 40s rushed into a blazing restaurant in Bubu-dong, Yangsan, , and rescued the restaurant owner, a man in his 60s, from the flames.

The incident took place on the evening of the 18th.

According to the Yangsan Fire Department, the fire erupted at around 6:44 pm at the restaurant.

Inside, the ownerwas preparing for dinner, while her husband, Mr. B, was in another room. The Uzbek man living in a nearby studio, noticed the flames and immediately sprang into action.

Despite the intense heat and roaring flames, he ventured into the restaurant and managed to rescue the owner, who had sustained burns during the ordeal.

She is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries, while both the husband and the Uzbek man suffered minor injuries, including abrasions.

The Yangsan Fire Department swiftly deployed approximately 40 firefighters and 10 pieces of equipment to extinguish the fire, successfully quelling it by 7:11 pm, just 30 minutes after it began.

The fire caused extensive damage to the 100-square-meter restaurant and a portion of the adjacent building, resulting in an estimated property loss of 80 million won, according to the fire department’s assessment.

Authorities suspect that a gas explosion triggered the fire and are conducting an investigation into the incident, taking into account statements indicating the presence of a gas odor prior to the fire.