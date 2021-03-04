Vaccination Rate in Busan Higher than National Average

Since February 26th, 13,902 people in Busan including residents and workers at nursing facilities and nursing hospitals received the AstraZeneca vaccine, accounting for 43.2% of the target population.

So far 74 vaccine recipients have reported mild symptoms including headache, muscle pain, fever, dizziness, and vomiting. The city said those with symptoms have fully recovered.

A city official said the AstraZeneca vaccination rate is higher in Busan than the national average, which is attributed to the overall public perception that the vaccine is safe.

Pfizer Vaccinations Also Underway

63 frontline medical staff also received the Pfizer vaccines at Pusan National University Hospital in Yangsan on Wednesday.

Medical staff working at university hospitals in Busan showed no adverse reactions to Pfizer vaccinations.

Haeundae Paik Hospital, Busan Paik Hospital, Goshin University Gospel Hospital, and Dong-A University Hospital, where some medical staff has received Pfizer vaccinations since Wednesday said that they have not shown any adverse reactions.

The targets for Pfizer vaccination are medical staff selected by hospitals.