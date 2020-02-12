Valentine’s Day and Graduation Flower Sales Moving Online and to Convenience Stores

This week is usually one of the highest sales weeks for flowers in the nation with school graduations and Valentine’s Day falling on the same week, but sales of flowers have plummeted with canceled ceremonies and fears of the coronavirus keeping people indoors.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food have devised a plan to help flower growers by selling small bouquets of flowers and air-purifying plants at local convenience stores and through large online malls and home shopping sites.

Around 5,550 convenience stores nationwide will be used to sell 120,000 mini-bouquet and 230,000 air purifying plants.

Currently, convenience stores sell about 11,000 mini-bouquets and 20,000 air purifying plants.

Valentine’s Day falls on Friday this year and many florists and restaurants are expecting a large drop in sales over previous years.