Image: COOV app screenshot
Validity Period of the COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate to Expire After 6 Months and 14 Days

Busan City News

A person’s vaccination status expiring six months and 14 days after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been postponed until January 3, 2022.

The enforcement period was originally expected to begin today, however, the government postponed it to allow more people to get their booster shot.

The status of someone receiving their booster shot will be designated as valid on the day of vaccination.

People aged 12 to 17, who aren’t recommended to get the booster, are not subject to the vaccination status validity period.

For example, if you get your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on July 10, 2021, your vaccination status will be valid until January 6, 2022 at 24:00.

If you get the booster shot on October 1, your vaccination status will be designated as valid on that day.

The city encourages you to get your third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 before your vaccination status expires.

You can check your vaccination status on the COOV mobile app or the KCDC website.

Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

