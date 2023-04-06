Variety of Events to Take Place at Eulsukdo Ecological Park This Spring

A variety of ecology and cultural events are scheduled to take place at the Eulsukdo Ecological Park in the spring and fall seasons.

Starting on the 8th, the Nakdong River Management Headquarters will hold an ‘ecology and culture event’ at the picnic plaza of the park, every second Saturday afternoon in spring and fall.

This Saturday, Ari-Classics will present a fusion traditional-Korean music performances called “Spring Concert with Families.”

Then on May 13, there will be a concert for children by Woo Chang-soo and the Gaedongi Children’s Art Group.

On June 10, there will be a lecture by Dr. Kang Jong-hyeon of the National Ecology Institute.