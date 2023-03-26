Vehicle Rotation No Driving System to be Implemented From April 4-7

A two-part alternate no-driving system will be implemented in downtown Busan during the BIE delegation’s visit to inspect preparations for the World Expo 2030.

The system will be operational from April 4 to 7, between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

During this period, non-commercial passenger cars and vans with less than 10 seats will be restricted from all roads on certain days. However, vehicles for people with disabilities and pregnant individuals are exempted from these restrictions.

Vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd number will be restricted from driving on odd-numbered days, while those with even-numbered license plates will be restricted from driving on even-numbered days.