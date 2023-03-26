Busan News

Vehicle Rotation No Driving System to be Implemented From April 4-7

BeFM News

A two-part alternate no-driving system will be implemented in downtown Busan during the BIE delegation’s visit to inspect preparations for the World Expo 2030.

The system will be operational from April 4 to 7, between 7:00 am and 8:00 pm.

During this period, non-commercial passenger cars and vans with less than 10 seats will be restricted from all roads on certain days. However, vehicles for people with disabilities and pregnant individuals are exempted from these restrictions.

Vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd number will be restricted from driving on odd-numbered days, while those with even-numbered license plates will be restricted from driving on even-numbered days.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
10.3 ° C
10.3 °
10.3 °
71 %
3.2kmh
100 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 