Image: Busan Cultural Center Events Verdi's Macbeth at Berlin State Opera Haps Staff November 29, 2021 BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021 presents Opera Verdi's Macbeth at Berlin State Opera. Event Information Date & Time: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 3:00 p.m. Venue: Busan Cultural Center Tickets: 20,000 won for all Website