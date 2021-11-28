Image: Busan Cultural Center
Verdi’s Macbeth at Berlin State Opera

BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021 presents Opera Verdi’s Macbeth at Berlin State Opera.

Event Information

Date & Time: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center Tickets: 20,000 won for all

