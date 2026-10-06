Verdi’s ‘Otello’ Comes to Busan Concert Hall

Busan Concert Hall will present a concert opera production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Otello for two performances on October 10 and 11.

Both performances begin at 5 p.m. and run for approximately 160 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission.

Presented in concert opera format, Otello brings Verdi’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy to the concert stage, with the music and vocal performances at the center of the production.

The performances are open to elementary school-aged children and older. Tickets range from 30,000 won to 120,000 won, with student seats available for 10,000 won.

Audience members collecting tickets at the venue can do so from the Busan Concert Hall B1 ticket office beginning 90 minutes before the performance. Mobile tickets become available two hours before showtime.

Parking at Busan Concert Hall is limited and requires advance reservations, with visitors encouraged to use public transportation.