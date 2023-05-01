Vertical Elevator and Sky Bridge in the Shape of a Porpoise are Installed in Chungneol Park

A new tourist attraction has been added in Sacheon with the completion of the Cheongneol Cultural Oreum installation project, which includes a 25-meter high vertical elevator shaped like a native dolphin, the “Porpoise,” and a 42.6-meter long sky bridge at Cheongneol Park, known as a European-style city park.

The project cost 3.9 billion won and includes night scenery lighting, providing a wonderful night view of the Sacheon sea along with the white windmill on the hill of Cheongneol Park.

The Cheongneol Munhwa Oreum Installation Project, a unit project of the urban regeneration project “Drinking the Sea, Samcheonpo Love,” is expected to greatly contribute to the development of the tourism industry and the revitalization of the local economy. Furthermore, this project will improve accessibility to Chungneol Park, which has been difficult for citizens and tourists to visit in the past.

Sacheon’s “Sea Drink Samcheonpo Love” urban regeneration project was selected as a public project for urban regeneration leading districts by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in 2017.

With a project cost of 30 billion won, the project has been actively promoted since 2018 to enhance the attractiveness of the area.