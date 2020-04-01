Very Scaled Back Art Busan Moves to November

Art Busan, which was scheduled to take place May 14-17 at BEXCO has announced its plans for a much scaled-down version in November.

Celebrating its 9th year this year, the fair will now take place from November 5th to the 8th.

The venue will also change from BEXCO to Yeongdo Geocheon Shipyard.

Nearly 100 of the original participants have pulled out, leaving just 60 galleries remaining to participate this year.

Art Busan was launched in 2012 to meet the goal of making Busan a city of culture and art. It has presented various exhibitions introducing the present and future of contemporary art, and has grown into one of the nation’s largest and most representative culture and art events stimulating the national and local economies.