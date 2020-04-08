Lifestyle

Veterinarians Must Now Notify Pet Owners of Medical Expenses in Advance

Haps Staff

Animal hospitals in Korea must now inform pet owners of medical expenses in advance as well as provide explanations of procedures.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced this week that it will amend legislation on veterinarian affairs to generate trustworthy medical environments for pets, and improve the quality of veterinary services according to Korea Bizwire.

First, the veterinarian should explain to the animal owner the procedure of the medical treatment and medical expenses when performing serious medical treatments that can cause harm to the animal such as surgery or a blood transfusion.

This revision of the veterinarian law should explain the diagnosis name, necessity and method of surgery, expected side effects, and to get the animal owner’s compliance before and after surgery by written consent.

It will now be mandatory to explain in advance about the expected medical expenses.

In addition, the veterinary hospital should post the owner’s rights and obligations for the companion animal’s medical service where it is easily seen in the hospital and disclose medical fees on their websites.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Microsoft Introduces New Microsoft 365 Personal and Family Subscriptions

Haps Staff -
Microsoft has announced the refresh of Office 365 to Microsoft 365, a subscription that will better help people make the most of their time, connect and protect the ones they love, as well as develop and grow.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan International Motor Show Is Canceled

Haps Staff -
The biennial Busan International Motor Show has been canceled.
Read more
Lifestyle

Sakhalin Businessman Makes $100,000 Donation to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea

Janna Ten -
Second-generation Sakhalin Korean Oleg K. Kan, who has been living with his family in Busan for several years, recently donated 122.5 million won ($100,000) USD to the Sarane Yolme City Charity Foundation.  
Read more
Lifestyle

Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Holding Flower Event to Help Local Farmers

Haps Staff -
Now is a good chance to fill your house with flowers this spring and help out local flower growers whose business has suffered this spring.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan City Landmarks Turn Blue Today and Tomorrow For World Autism Awareness Day

Haps Staff -
World Autism Awareness Day, designated by the United Nations, is an internationally recognized day falling on April 2nd every year, to raise awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and promote the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of ASD.
Read more
Lifestyle

Will New Online Korean Films and Series Increase the Popularity and Reach of Korean Cinema?

Haps Staff -
Take a look at three releases that have been picked up by streaming services that have the capabilities to expand the reach of Korean cinema.
Read more

The Latest

Busan to Expand its Walking Tours This Year

Travel Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will expand its walking tours of the city after last year's test pilot of the project was deemed a success.
Read more

Number of Self-Isolating People Close to 3,000 in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
The number of self-isolated people in Busan has rapidly increased to reach close to 3,000 in just 10 days.
Read more

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Join the Liquid Arts Open Stage Podcast This Saturday

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage which was scheduled for this Saturday has shifted gears this month in efforts to continue artistic collaborations and comply with social distancing guidelines by doing a full day of recording for their new podcast on Saturday, April 11th.
Read more

Veterinarians Must Now Notify Pet Owners of Medical Expenses in Advance

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Animal hospitals in Korea must now inform pet owners of medical expenses in advance as well as provide explanations of procedures.
Read more

Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Temporarily Closed

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park has announced a temporary closure due to coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
15.7 ° C
16 °
15 °
19 %
2.6kmh
7 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °

Dine & Drink

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea