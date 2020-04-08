Veterinarians Must Now Notify Pet Owners of Medical Expenses in Advance

Animal hospitals in Korea must now inform pet owners of medical expenses in advance as well as provide explanations of procedures.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced this week that it will amend legislation on veterinarian affairs to generate trustworthy medical environments for pets, and improve the quality of veterinary services according to Korea Bizwire.

First, the veterinarian should explain to the animal owner the procedure of the medical treatment and medical expenses when performing serious medical treatments that can cause harm to the animal such as surgery or a blood transfusion.

This revision of the veterinarian law should explain the diagnosis name, necessity and method of surgery, expected side effects, and to get the animal owner’s compliance before and after surgery by written consent.

It will now be mandatory to explain in advance about the expected medical expenses.

In addition, the veterinary hospital should post the owner’s rights and obligations for the companion animal’s medical service where it is easily seen in the hospital and disclose medical fees on their websites.