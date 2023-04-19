Image: Ulsan District Prosecutors Office released this 1986 photo of a construction site of Brother's Home inmates.
Victims of Brother’s Home File Damages Suit Against the Governnment

A damages suit against the government filed by the victims of the so-called Brother’s Home case began in earnest yesterday.

The lawsuit against the government was filed in May of 2021, seeking 8.43 billion won. But the formal defense started after nearly two years as final negotiations broke down.

The victims reportedly claimed that the welfare center called Brother’s Home engaged in illegal admittance and that the government should compensate victims for silently sitting by.

The government, however, says that damages cannot be claimed as the statute of limitations has passed.

From 1975, when Brother’s Home signed a consignment contract with the Busan city government, until 1986, more than 38,000 people were admitted.

657 deaths have been confirmed so far from the internment camp, known for the country’s worst human rights abuses.

Must Read: “Hell Within Hell”

