The Official Busan Metropolitan City YouTube channel has released a video series titled, “The sound of Busan’s heritage.”

The first video of the series features ASMR sounds of making Dongnae pajeon (Dongnae-style green onion pancake), one of Busan’s famous local foods.

Dongnae pajeon is mainly made with Gijang chives grown in the sea breeze, which are famous for their rich scent and sweet taste and seafood.

