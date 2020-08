From the archives: The Official Busan Metropolitan City YouTube channel, Dynamic Busan released a video entitled, “Busan on 35mm film”.

Disposable cameras are given to a young girl, a senior, a couple in their 20s and a middle school student to take pictures of Busan. It is the first time for them to be using a disposable camera.

The video features the photos of Busan that they took around the city.