Video: Check Out This Year’s Jinhae Cherry Blossoms

The city of Changwon has released a “healing video” featuring Jinhae’s famous cherry blossoms, which were off-limits this year due to coronavirus.

One of the most popular cherry blossom festivals in the country, the 57th Jinhae Geunhangjae Festival which was to be held earlier this month in the areas of Jinhae-gu in Changwon City and Joongwon Rotary was canceled by the city in February due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.

In the five-minute video, major cherry blossom spots in the Jinhae region, including Gyeonghwa Station, Yeojucheon, Jehwangsan Park, and Naesunmyeon Ecological Research Center, were closed as well as vehicles were controlled by Anmin Pass.

You can check out the video of the beautiful scenery below and includes a one minute and 13 second introduction from Changwon Mayor Heo Seong-mu.