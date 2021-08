The official Busan Metropolitan City YouTube channel has released a video series entitled “The Sound of Busan’s Heritage.”

The series introduces local food and tourist attractions in Busan as sound-oriented ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos.

The first video ‘Sea of Busan’ features ASMR sea sounds of Cheongsapo Mongdol Beach, Dadaepo Beach, and Gwangalli Beach.

You can watch it below: