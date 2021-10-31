Video of a Man Taking a Shower in a Car Wash in Suwon Goes Viral

A bizarre video that surfaced last week of a man in Suwon taking a shower on top of his car in a car wash has received hundreds of thousands of views and comments since it was released last week.

The video was uploaded by the owner of the car wash onto the popular Bobae Dream community page.

The owner said the video took place around 3 a.m. on the 26th and there were about 10 onlookers from four cars.

In the clip, the man takes off his shirt and lays on his car to take a shower, and also walks around the area to get hosed down by the high-powered car washer.

Korean netizens’ comments have ranged from either the man was drunk to possibly being a YouTuber doing an internet broadcast trying to gain fame.

Either way, check out the video for yourself and make your own conclusions.