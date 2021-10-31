Image: YouTube screenshot/Mbicnews
News

Video of a Man Taking a Shower in a Car Wash in Suwon Goes Viral

Haps Staff

A bizarre video that surfaced last week of a man in Suwon taking a shower on top of his car in a car wash has received hundreds of thousands of views and comments since it was released last week.

The video was uploaded by the owner of the car wash onto the popular Bobae Dream community page.

The owner said the video took place around 3 a.m. on the 26th and there were about 10 onlookers from four cars.

In the clip, the man takes off his shirt and lays on his car to take a shower, and also walks around the area to get hosed down by the high-powered car washer.

Korean netizens’ comments have ranged from either the man was drunk to possibly being a YouTuber doing an internet broadcast trying to gain fame.

Either way, check out the video for yourself and make your own conclusions.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
6.1 ° C
6.1 °
6.1 °
51 %
2.3kmh
100 %
Mon
21 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 