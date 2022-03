Take a sneak peek with this video of what you can expect at the Lotte World Adventure Busan set to open on March 31.

The 5 minutes 38-second video was posted to YouTube earlier this week by the Busan Ilbo.

Under the theme “A Fairy Tale Kingdom”, the park hosts six zones and 17 rides.

Giant Digger and Giant Splash are introduced for the first time in Korea while a twice-daily 30-minute parade will also be held along the 520-meter course.

You can check out the video here.