Image: Vietjet Air
Travel

Vietjet to Launch Service From Busan to Phu Quoc in December

By Haps Staff

Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s leading private airline, has announced its plans to inaugurate a direct route linking Busan and Phu Quoc.

This new route marks the 15th direct connection introduced by VietJet Air in the Korean market.

Scheduled to begin operations on December 10, the Busan-Phu Quoc route will offer one round-trip flight daily.

Departing from Gimhae International Airport at 8:55 a.m., it will touch down in Phu Quoc at 12:40 p.m., following Vietnam’s local time. The return journey from Phu Quoc is slated to depart at 1:15 p.m. Vietnam time, arriving at 8:05 a.m. Korean time.

Vietjet Air operates five direct routes from Busan to Da Nang, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dalat.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

24th Busan International Travel Fair Gets Underway Thursday

Korea Destinations: Fall Foliage Forecast for South Korea

20 Events to Look Forward To This October in Busan

Air Busan To Offer Special Flights Connecting Busan and Toyama

Visit Busan Pass Begins Full-scale Operations

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Langkawi

The Latest

Busan Looking to Africa for Expo Votes as D-50 Passes

Wavve and Proto Bring First Ever Hologram Trucks to BIFF

Sancheong Expo Surpasses 1 Million Visitors in 24 Days

“Burberry Streets” Experience Arrives in Seoul

Eat Like a Local: Healthy Affordable Options at Gym Kitchen

Saryangdo Island Named an “Island of October to Visit”

Busan
broken clouds
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
88 %
1kmh
75 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
22 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 