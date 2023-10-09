Vietjet to Launch Service From Busan to Phu Quoc in December

Vietjet Air, Vietnam’s leading private airline, has announced its plans to inaugurate a direct route linking Busan and Phu Quoc.

This new route marks the 15th direct connection introduced by VietJet Air in the Korean market.

Scheduled to begin operations on December 10, the Busan-Phu Quoc route will offer one round-trip flight daily.

Departing from Gimhae International Airport at 8:55 a.m., it will touch down in Phu Quoc at 12:40 p.m., following Vietnam’s local time. The return journey from Phu Quoc is slated to depart at 1:15 p.m. Vietnam time, arriving at 8:05 a.m. Korean time.

Vietjet Air operates five direct routes from Busan to Da Nang, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dalat.