Vietnam, the Sea and Ships on Display Exhibit Ends January 31

Dynamic Busan Staff

A free exhibition titled “Viet Nam, Bien, Thuyen: The Ships through the Living Together Vietnamese Sea” [sic] is ongoing at the Korea National Maritime Museum until Jan. 31.

“Viet Nam, Bien, Thuyen” translates to “Vietnam, sea, ships” in Vietnamese, and those facets of Vietnamese culture are what are on display. Visitors to the exhibition may experience and learn about Vietnam’s maritime history and marine culture. Additionally, the country’s natural environment and how it relates to its ship-building way of life is also outlined.

The National Maritime Museum has put the exhibition into three sections that explore the nation’s abundant forest resources, displays ships and dives into the Vietnamese relationship with ships and the sea, which spans millennia.

The National Maritime Museum is running an online pre-booking system in compliance with COVID-19 prevention rules. You can make a reservation on the museum’s website up to the day before your visit.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Website: knmm.or.kr

How to get there: Nampo Station (metro line 1), exit 6. Take bus 186 or 66.

