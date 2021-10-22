Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung Visits Busan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung on Wednesday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Park thanked the Vietnamese ambassador and said, “Since signing a sisterhood relationship with Vietnam in 1995, Busan has continued exchanges even through non-face-to-face means amid the pandemic in various fields of economy, culture and official development assistance” adding that he hopes the visit today will further expand Busan’s friendship with Vietnam.

The ambassador responded, “We will visit Busan more often in the future to examine corporate difficulties and make efforts to promote Busan-Ho Chi Minh and Korea-ASEAN relations.”

He also requested the mayor to take care of the Vietnamese residents of Busan.

The Busan Metropolitan Government plans to provide quarantine supplies such as protective clothing to Ho Chi Minh City to help the city overcome the COVID-19 crisis.