Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung Visits Busan

Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon met Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung on Wednesday morning at City Hall.

Mayor Park thanked the Vietnamese ambassador and said, “Since signing a sisterhood relationship with Vietnam in 1995, Busan has continued exchanges even through non-face-to-face means amid the pandemic in various fields of economy, culture and official development assistance” adding that he hopes the visit today will further expand Busan’s friendship with Vietnam.

The ambassador responded, “We will visit Busan more often in the future to examine corporate difficulties and make efforts to promote Busan-Ho Chi Minh and Korea-ASEAN relations.”

He also requested the mayor to take care of the Vietnamese residents of Busan.

The Busan Metropolitan Government plans to provide quarantine supplies such as protective clothing to Ho Chi Minh City to help the city overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
4.1 ° C
4.1 °
4.1 °
71 %
4.6kmh
3 %
Sat
18 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 