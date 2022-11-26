Vietnamese Company Brings Home Top International Prize at FLY ASIA 2022

A Vietnamese company was selected as the best startup at the international startup expo FLY ASIA 2022.

The fly Asia organizing committee awarded 6 finalists selected in the startup competition. Among them a Vietnamese startup specializing in medical and pharmaceutical distribution took first place, receiving 60 thousand dollars in prize money.

Mr. Kim Hyeong-geun, co-chair of the Fly Asia, said that after the first expo this year, the organization will continue to actively support the success of startups and their development into unicorn companies in the future.

With more than 350 active investment consultations, investors expressed their intention to invest a total of 35.4 billion won in 38 startups during the three-day event.