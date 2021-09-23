Violence Reports Up, Traffic Accidents Down This Chuseok

During the Chuseok holiday this year, 112 and domestic violence reports were found to have increased while traffic accidents decreased.

After carrying out comprehensive security measures for the Chuseok holiday for 10 days from the 13th, the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency said that 112 reports increased by 17.6%, domestic violence reports increased by 19%, and traffic accidents decreased by 30%.

Police analyzed that 112 reports increased due to increased fatigue caused by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic which has led to increased external activities and increased private gatherings.

It also said that accidents seem to have decreased due to traffic control activities in areas prone to accidents.