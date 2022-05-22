Violent Crimes Surge 44% Since Social Distance Measures Eased in Busan

As social distancing measures were eased over the past two months, the city of Busan has seen a 44% increase in violent crimes.

Since March, the city has also seen eight murders and has seen a 44% increase in what are referred to as “Code 0” cases, which are the most urgent calls that are received by 112 operators.

Police refer to the severity of cases from Code 0 through Code 4, with Code 0 being the most serious of murder or violent crime.

Code 1 cases, which include “imminent danger to life or body”, also jumped 43.5% from March to April according to police statistics cited in local media.

Police argue that cases usually rise as the weather gets warm, however, the rise in violent crimes is troubling.

Experts in Korea noted that the rise in cases is due to psychological stress and economic hardships because of the pandemic.