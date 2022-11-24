Image: Busan Cultural Center
Violinist Sarah Chang to Hold Concert in Busan Next Month

Haps Staff

Star Korean-American violinist will hold a concert next month in Busan at the Busan Cultural Center.

She is to be joined by a chamber ensemble for the concert which is set for December 18 at 5 p.m.

Young Korean soloists including violinist Jang Yu-jin, violist Lee Han-na, cellist Shim Jun-ho, and double bassist Seong Min-je will also take the stage.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 18, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: VIP-seat 130,000 won, R-seat 110,000 won, S-seat 90,000 won, A-seat 70,000 won

Website

