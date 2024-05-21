Virtual Reality Sports Experience Center to Open at Geumjeong Sports Park

The city of Busan and the Busan Para Sports Association said that they have completed the construction of the “Virtual Reality Sports Experience Center” at Geumjeong Sports Park with a total project cost of 310 million won and will begin trial operations starting today.

The experience center was created to allow people with and without disabilities to enjoy sports activities without the constraints of the external environment using virtual reality content.

At this center, anyone can enjoy various activities such as wheelchair racing with extended reality (XR) content, augmented reality (AR) floor games, virtual reality (VR) biking, screen shooting, and screen touch games while watching vivid screens.

The experience center will conduct trial operations daily in four sessions from the 22nd to June 29th and will officially open on July 3rd.

With free admission, anyone wishing to participate can make reservations in advance on weekdays and apply on-site during weekends.