Image: Busanjin-gu
Virtual Zoo May be Created at Children’s Grand Park

The city of Busan plans to create a virtual zoo at Children’s Grand Park in Busanjin-gu.

The city has placed an order for the establishment of a basic plan for the park’s revitalization, which includes the use of cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR), and interactive media.

The plan aims to create an immersive safari experience where visitors can feel as if they are actually visiting a zoo or grassland inhabited by wild animals.

Additionally, the city intends to develop a family-friendly theme park by incorporating media art-related exhibition facilities, night scenery lighting, and photo zones around the experience facilities.

The city is also reviewing the future utilization of the zoo, which has been closed since May 2020.

A lawsuit filed by the operator, Samjung Enterprises, demanding payment of 50 billion won for the sale of the zoo is currently awaiting a final decision by the Supreme Court.

The court has previously ruled in favor of the city, stating that the land in question has private rights.

blank
