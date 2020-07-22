Vision & Perspective 2020 – STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND Exhibition Begins

The Busan Museum of Art will open its “Vision & Perspective – STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND” exhibition from tomorrow.

The exhibition feaures artists Kwon Hahyung, No Suin, Moon Jiyoung, Ryu Minhae, Ha Minji, and Han Sol.

The Busan Museum of Art is open on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available here (Only in Korean).

If the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.

Event Information

Period: Through October 4, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum of Art

Hours of Operation: Tue – Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website