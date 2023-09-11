Visit Busan Pass Begins Full-scale Operations

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Busan Tourism Organization, is officially launching the “Visit Busan Pass” on September 12, targeting foreign tourists.

This tourist pass offers convenient access to major Busan attractions and includes transportation card functionality. After a successful trial period from February 1 to July 31, with 34,543 passes sold, the official release is highly anticipated.

The Visit Busan Pass comes in two types: time-limited (24 or 48 hours) and quantity-limited (BIG3 or BIG5), catering to various traveler needs, including MICE attendees, medical tourists, and foreign students.

This pass allows travelers to choose from a selection of 107 affiliated stores, providing flexibility and widening their choices for experiencing the city’s attractions.

To promote the pass, various special events and discounts are being offered, targeting a 50% discount for BIG3 and BIG5 options on the official Visit Busan Pass website. Online travel agencies like Rakuten Travel, Klook, KKday, and Trip.com are also running banner advertisements and discount promotions.

The official launch event at Lotte Hotel on September 11 brought together key figures from Busan’s tourism industry, franchise departments, related organizations, and the press, with the participation of 200 attendees.

It marked the beginning of a new chapter in Busan’s efforts to attract foreign tourists and boost the local economy through the Visit Busan Pass.