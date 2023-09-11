Image: City of Busan
Travel

Visit Busan Pass Begins Full-scale Operations

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Busan Tourism Organization, is officially launching the “Visit Busan Pass” on September 12, targeting foreign tourists.

This tourist pass offers convenient access to major Busan attractions and includes transportation card functionality. After a successful trial period from February 1 to July 31, with 34,543 passes sold, the official release is highly anticipated.

The Visit Busan Pass comes in two types: time-limited (24 or 48 hours) and quantity-limited (BIG3 or BIG5), catering to various traveler needs, including MICE attendees, medical tourists, and foreign students.

This pass allows travelers to choose from a selection of 107 affiliated stores, providing flexibility and widening their choices for experiencing the city’s attractions.

To promote the pass, various special events and discounts are being offered, targeting a 50% discount for BIG3 and BIG5 options on the official Visit Busan Pass website. Online travel agencies like Rakuten Travel, Klook, KKday, and Trip.com are also running banner advertisements and discount promotions.

The official launch event at Lotte Hotel on September 11 brought together key figures from Busan’s tourism industry, franchise departments, related organizations, and the press, with the participation of 200 attendees.

It marked the beginning of a new chapter in Busan’s efforts to attract foreign tourists and boost the local economy through the Visit Busan Pass.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

International Destinations: 5 Reasons to Go to Langkawi

Korea Passes 1 Million Monthly Tourists For The First Time Since Early 2020

Air Busan to Expand Flights to Vientiane and Bohol

Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

Basic Plan for Gadeok New Airport Unveiled

5 Tourist Attractions in Busan Worth a Look

The Latest

Busan to Shine Green in 2023’s Life Sharing Week Celebration

Aragaya Culture Blossoms at the 19th Haman Arts Festival

Eat Like a Local: Real Texas Flavor at Tejano Tex-Mex Barbecue

Haps Teaming Up With the ECCK for an Informal Networking Night September 27th

How to Check Out Peru’s BAP Union This Week

What’s On in Busan: September 11 – September 17

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
88 %
1.5kmh
75 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 