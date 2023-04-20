Visit Busan Pass Being Promoted With the Resumption of Flights Between Busan and China

In preparation for the resumption of direct flights between Busan and Greater China in May, Busan City and the Busan Tourism Organization are launching a guided tour-type entertainment show featuring K-pop idols and popular overseas influencers.

Global Friends Season 2 will be produced and aired to actively promote the Visit Busan Pass in the Chinese region.

In this video, following Season 1 (Japan) in March, they plan to introduce a unique travel story centered on the original downtown Busan using the Visit Busan Pass for individual tourists from the Greater China region.

‘Visit Busan Pass’ is a free pass-type tour pass developed to improve the convenience of individual foreign tourists visiting Busan.

If you purchase just one pass (24-hour ticket/48-hour ticket), you can enjoy various benefits such as free entry to major tourist facilities without additional payment and discount benefits at nearby discount stores such as food & beverage.

In “My Idol Tour” Season 2, which premiered on the 20th, Eunkwang Seo and Peniel, members of the male group “BTOB” with a global fandom, and Taiwanese singer and actor Jack Hsu go out as a one-day guide for the original city center of Busan.

The performers uniquely introduce pass-free and discount member stores located in the original city center through various missions along with how to purchase the Visit Busan Pass offline.

The Busan City Tour Bus (free membership) to major tourist attractions, Songdo Marine Cable Car (free membership), Songdo Yonggung Cloud Bridge (free membership) in Seo-gu, a Hanbok rental shop ‘wearing store’ in Gamcheon Culture Village, Saha-gu (Free Membership), a moving Photo Shop (Discount Membership), and a Souvenir Shop (Discount Membership) are featured in the video.

In addition, Busan’s representative delicacies, such as wheat noodles and seafood, as well as Korean folk games, including Ttakjigi, which have recently been attracting attention in K-content, are introduced as mission games.

The program will be released with Chinese subtitles on YouTube’s Wonder K original channel, a K-pop related content channel with 1.99 million subscribers, on April 20 and 27, with 2 episodes of 15 minutes each.

A review event for the teaser video released on the 18th will be held on the official social network (SNS) channel of the Visit Busan Pass until the 26th, and 10 winners will be provided with the ‘BTOB Official Slogan’ with Seo Eun-kwang & Peniel’s autographs.

Even after the release of the main video, from today to May 7th, a comment event on favorite tourist attractions will be held to provide various prizes such as lodging coupons in the Busan area and a 24-hour visit Busan Pass.

The ‘Visit Busan Pass’ can be purchased on the official website (www.visitbusanpass.com) and online travel agencies (KK Day, Klook, Trip.com), and you can also meet the ongoing event to commemorate the launch of the pass (transportation fee recharge).

In mid-May, a limited-time event will be held for pass recipients at Gwangya (SM Entertainment Flagship Store, Seongsu-dong, Seoul), and detailed information can be found on the official website and social networks such as Instagram and Facebook in early May.