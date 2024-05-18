Visit Busan Pass Expands Operations

The “Visit Busan Pass”, which has sold over 138,361 units, aiding the recovery of the city’s tourism market post-COVID, is about to expand to provide more benefits for foreign visitors.

The pass provides foreign tourists easy access to major tourist attractions and includes a transportation card function.

Initially launched as a limited-time trial from February to July last year, the pass became officially available in September 2023, with an additional limited-quantity version.

The success is attributed to including integration with a mobile app, excellent cost-effectiveness, and access to premium tourist facilities. It has received positive reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 and a 96% approval rate on global online travel agencies (OTAs).

The pass has significantly impacted local tourism. For instance, the Songdo Marine Cable Car saw a 33% increase in visits by foreigners, making up 23.2% of all visitors as of March this year. This marks a 139.5% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Foreign tourist numbers in Busan have almost returned to pre-COVID levels, with a recovery rate of 99.8% as of March this year compared to March 2019. The expansion of the Visit Busan Pass is expected to further accelerate this trend.

The Busan Tourism Organization plans to expand the pass’s offerings to include group tour products, medical tourism promotions, and MICE events. Collaboration with major Chinese and Japanese travel agencies to develop linked products, including airline tickets and hotel packages, is also underway.

Efforts to diversify sales channels include the installation of private unmanned kiosks for currency exchange and tax refunds, starting in high-traffic areas like Busan Station and Nampo-dong. Additionally, the pass will be integrated into the Busan Pay app, exclusive for foreigners, to facilitate easier purchases and usage.

Starting in June, the number of affiliate stores accepting the Visit Busan Pass will increase from 36 to 160, including new attractions like surfing lessons and yacht tours. The pass will also offer special discounts at over 160 locations, including Michelin Guide restaurants and popular retail stores like Olive Young.