‘Visiting BISFF’ Pre-Event Screens Popular Short Films Across Busan

By Haps Staff

Ahead of the upcoming Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF), ‘Visiting BISFF’ is reaching out to citizens, screening short films in various locations across Busan from March 22nd to April 12th.

This pre-event aims to make cinema more accessible to residents lacking cultural infrastructure and those who seldom visit theaters.

Beginning at the ‘Busan Youth Center’ on March 22nd, screenings will be held at different venues, including the ‘Busan Social Welfare Center’ in Dongrae-gu (28th), ‘Yeongjin Social Welfare Center’ in Haeundae-gu (29th), and ‘Gudeok Library’ (April 12th).

Six acclaimed short films, such as ‘Burger Song Challenge’, ‘Course Registration’, and ‘June Month’, will be showcased, including award-winning works from past BISFF editions.

Particularly noteworthy is the screening on March 22nd, featuring notable films from participants of ‘Operation Kino’, BISFF’s film production support project. Following the screening, a production presentation for the 13th class of Operation Kino will take place.

The 41st BISFF, themed ‘Cinema & Reality’, will take place from April 25th to 30th at the Haeundae-gu Film Center and BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater in Jung-gu.

Haps Staff
