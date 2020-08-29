Visits to Busan’s Beaches This Summer Down 58% in 2020

The number of visitors to beaches in Busan this summer was down 19,000,000 over 2019 recent statistics show.

According to the city of Busan, the number of visitors over the summer was 14,290,000, down from 33,656,000 in 2019 from July through August 20.

Dadaepo Beach saw the biggest drop, down 73% from the previous year. Visitors to Songdo Beach fell 72% and Gwangalli Beach fell 66% with only 2,720,000 beachgoers this summer.

The nation’s most populous beach, Haeundae, attracting 6.5 million, down 37% from the previous year.

Visitors to Ilgwang and Imrang Beaches fell 27% and 29% respectively.

Reasons for the significant drop included the long rainy season which was the longest on record at 50 days, and social distancing rules enacted at the city’s seven beaches.

Over 4,000 warnings for not wearing masks were issued, including over 2,600 at Haeundae Beach.