Voice Phishing Scams Decrease in Busan

Since the police started a massive investigation into voice phishing scams, the number of crimes decreased and the arrest rate increased.

According to the Busan Police Agency, the number of voice phishing occurrences from 156 in September decreased by 34% to 103 in October.

As the occurrence of voice phishing decreased, the amount of damage also decreased by 37% from 3.52 billion won in September to 2.22 billion won in October.

The police also noted that as the occurrence of voice phishing scams decreased, the number of arrested cases have increased.

The number of voice phishing culprits arrested in September was 268, whereas in October there were 285, an increase of 6%.

