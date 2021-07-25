Voluntary Pet Dog Registration Period Runs Until September 30, 2021

The city of Busan has announced that it will operate a voluntary pet dog registration period from July 19 to September 30, 2021 to encourage pet dog owners to voluntarily register their companion animals.

The penalty will be exempted if you register your companion animal or report on changes to the registration information during the voluntary period.

According to Animal Protection Act, pet dog owners have to register their pet dogs which are more than two months old, within 30 days from the date he or she acquires ownership.

Animal registration requires pet dog owners to either hang an identification card tag on their pet’s neck or insert a microchip that has the owner’s information at designated agents for animal registration, including veterinary clinics appointed by gu/gun offices. The pet microchip registration is recommended because identification card tags can be lost and/or damaged.

The report on the change of registration information can be done online on the animal protection management system (www.animal.go.kr). But if the owner of the pet has changed, he or she has to report it to a gu/gun office with the animal registration card in person.

The aim of the registration is to hold owners more responsible for their pets and reduce the number of abandoned dogs.

From this October, the city plans to crack down on those who are unregistered or didn’t report a change to the registration information.