Busan Destinations: Walk Amongst the Beautiful Cosmos and Pink Muhly Grass at Nakdong Ecological Park

Take a stroll amongst the beautiful flowers this fall at the Nakdonggang Ecological Park.

Since 2017, the pink muhly grass turns the parks into a stunning pink field until the end of the month bringing tourists from near and far to enjoy Instagram-worthy photos.

The grass is located on an 8,000 square meter area at Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park and Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu.

A large cosmos field is also a popular option at Samnak Ecological Park in Sasang, where the flowers are best seen until the middle of the month.

A variety of other flowers, including the national flower Rose of Sharon, Red Spider, and Magic Lilies with white Saffron and the popular autumn reeds also attract families out for a fall picnic.

How to get there:

Samnak Ecological Park is about a 20-minute walk from Sasang Station or Deokpo Station, You can take Metro Line No. 2 or take Bus No. 123, 126 or 138-1 and get off at the Samnak Ecological Park Bus Stop.

Daejeo Ecological Park (near Parking Lot No. 2)

Gangseo-gu Office Station (Metro line 3), exits 1 or 3. Walk about 10 minutes towards the riverside.