Walking Event at the Forest Dullegil to Commemorate the 77th Anniversary of Liberation on August 15th to be Held in Gimhae

A walking event will be held in the Forest Dulle-gil to commemorate the 77th anniversary of liberation at Gimhae Stadium and Bunseongsan area on the 15th at 7:00 a.m.

Hosted by the Gimhae Sports Association, the Gimhae City Council of the Democratic, Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, and sponsored by the Gimhae City and Gyeongsangnam-do Sports Association, this event starts at Gimhae Stadium, passes through the shooting range, Samgye Baseball Field, and the disabled welfare center, and returns to the engineering tower to the turning point.

It is scheduled to be held as a 5km course and takes about 90 minutes round trip.

All Gimhae citizens can participate, and it provides a variety of entertainment including a taekwondo demonstration and dance performance, along with a booth where you can experience face painting, hand and foot therapy, and Koryo resin therapy.

Souvenirs will be presented to participants, and prizes such as TVs, air purifiers, and kimchi refrigerators will be given out through lottery.