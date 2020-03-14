Lifestyle

Want to Take a Taxi in Busan? You Must Now Wear a Mask.

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will temporarily allow taxi drivers to refuse passengers without masks until the end of March to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the community and to ease the anxiety of transportation workers.

The taxi industry sterilizes vehicles every day and makes every effort to prevent infection from passengers, such as mandating transportation workers to wear masks and providing hand sanitizers in vehicles.

While the majority of customers have been wearing masks, the safety of the drivers has been in question.

As the average age of most taxi drivers is in their 50s and 60s, issues of their health safety have become a major concern for the drivers.

Due to the nature of taxis, drivers are highly susceptible to infections as they work relatively long hours, making it very likely to be a super propagator to transport infectious diseases between regions as well as the workers work face to face with passengers in a small, confined space of about 2.6㎡.

For this reason, the Busan Taxi Association officially proposed to the city to allow them to deny taxi fares for customers without masks for the health of transportation workers and the safety of post-passenger passengers.

The city agreed to temporarily permit them to refuse passengers who want to use a taxi without wearing a mask.

According to Article 10 of the current Busan Metropolitan City Taxi Transportation Business Conditions of Carriage, if a passenger using a taxi fails to comply with a request for the safety of passengers or maintaining order in the car, the transport operator may refuse the transportation.

An official from Busan City said, “Allowing passengers to refuse to wear masks was an inevitable option for the safety of taxi passengers and transportation workers. This means that both passengers and drivers will participate in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and creating a social atmosphere wearing masks.”

The ordinance will be in effect until March 31.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

From the Vault: 5 Things to Know About White Day

Tory Mock -
March 14th is White Day in Korea, which celebrates love between couples. Here's some facts that are interesting to know about the holiday.
Read more
Lifestyle

Updated: Busan-based Public Relief Hospitals

Busan City News -
The Ministry of Health and Welfare has designated “public relief” hospitals across the country, where sections have been divided between those with respiratory illnesses and those without, so that patients can visit hospitals without worrying about contracting the virus.
Read more
Lifestyle

Check For the “Clean Zone Certification” to Know of Disinfected Facilities

Busan City News -
The City of Busan has launched a campaign to disinfect and fumigate facilities, including multi-use facilities, that have been visited by confirmed COVID-19 patients to eliminate risk of viral infection.
Read more
Lifestyle

Award-winning Leadership Coach Yeo Chuen Chuen Speaks Up about Asian Leadership and Virus Crisis

Haps Staff -
Yeo Chuen Chuen, an award-winning leadership executive coach working regularly with Fortune 500 clients and founder of ACEsence in Singapore, has recently been named one of the "Top 101 Global Coaching Leaders" and "Women Super Achiever" at the 7th Women Leadership Congress, a segment of the World HRD Congress.
Read more
Lifestyle

Closed Libraries In Busan Add a New Drive-Thru Service

BeFM News -
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all libraries in Busan have been closed, however, a drive-thru rental system will open for lending books and drop-offs.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan Introduces Three Drive-Thru Screening Clinics For Coronavirus Testing

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has introduced three drive-thru screening clinics for COVID-19 testing. 
Read more

The Latest

Want to Take a Taxi in Busan? You Must Now Wear a Mask.

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily allow taxi drivers to refuse passengers without masks until the end of March to prevent the spread of Coronavirus to the community and to ease the anxiety of transportation workers.
Read more

From the Vault: 5 Things to Know About White Day

Lifestyle Tory Mock -
March 14th is White Day in Korea, which celebrates love between couples. Here's some facts that are interesting to know about the holiday.
Read more

COVID-19: Two More Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news on the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
A "Busan in my Mind" photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.
Read more

KBO Postpones Start of 2020 Season

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Korean Baseball Organization has postponed the start of the 2020 season until April, the latest sports league to take the measure due to the COVID-19 situation around the country.
Read more

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
11.5 ° C
12 °
11 °
25 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Sun
13 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °

Dine & Drink

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

OB Maintains Dominance of Korea’s Domestic Beer Market

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Belgium-based InBev, owners of Oriental Brewery (OB), have maintained their dominance in the local beer market in Korea according to recent data released by...
Read more

Eat Like a Local: What’s on Offer at IKEA’s Food Court

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Known also for its tasty on-site offerings, its third-floor restaurant is usually one of the first stops people make to check out their scrumptious, affordable eats.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea