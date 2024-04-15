Warm Temps Expected Until the End of the Month

Residents of Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam are experiencing warmer April temperatures than usual with no signs of relenting, and is forecasted to persist until the end of the month.

Even with the onset of rain yesterday, temperatures are poised to remain high as this summer-like weather pattern is forecasted to endure until the month’s end.

From the 17th to the 24th, temperatures are expected to range from 6’C to 14’C in the morning and 18’C to 25’C during the day, similar to or slightly higher than the seasonal average.

The average temperature until the end of the month is projected to range from 12.8’C to 14.4’C, with a 30% chance of aligning with monthly averages and a 60% likelihood of exceeding them.