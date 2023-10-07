Warning Issued Over Wild Boars Roaming the City

The Busan area recently witnessed a surge in wild boar sightings during the past Chuseok holiday, prompting authorities to declare an ‘autumn wild boar’ emergency.

These animals are known to appear in higher numbers between October and December, a period marking the transition from autumn to winter, driven primarily by mating and the need for winter preparations.

In the past three years from 2020 to last year, a total of 220 wild boars were captured in Busan, with a notable 42.2% of these captures occurring during the fall season, specifically from October to December.

The recurring appearance of wild boars during the recent Chuseok holiday is considered a prelude to the ‘autumn wild boar’ phenomenon.

In late September, a wild boar was reported and subsequently euthanized at a bus stop in Beomil-dong, Dong-gu. Just two days later, on October 1st, another wild boar was spotted within an apartment complex in Bugok-dong, Geumjeong-gu. Both animals were estimated to be adult wild boars weighing around 100 kg.

Wild boars venture into urban areas during the autumn season due to increased movement associated with mating and winter preparation.

Mating for wild boars typically occurs between November and January, necessitating the accumulation of significant energy reserves before winter sets in. This heightened energy requirement leads to an expanded search for food sources, often bringing them closer to downtown areas where food is more abundant.

Citizens are urged to exercise caution as wild boars in mating season can exhibit aggressive behavior.

When encountering a wild boar, it’s advisable to remain calm, step back, and seek shelter.

Wild boars have limited eyesight and may perceive sudden movements as threats, potentially triggering an attack.

Attempting to flee in fear is dangerous, as wild boars can reach speeds of nearly 50 km per hour, making it virtually impossible for humans to outrun them.

Instead, it’s recommended to safely retreat to an elevated location, such as behind a nearby structure or wall, where wild boars cannot easily reach, and promptly report the sighting to emergency services at 112 or 119.