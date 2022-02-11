Watch: City of Busan Releases Three New Unique Promo Videos

New videos were created to introduce Busan’s unique cultural and tourism content with rap and flashy dances using the Busan dialect.

The city of Busan, together with the Busan Tourism Organization, produced three viral videos of 1 minute 30 seconds each introducing Busan’s unique contents under the theme of ‘Busan, the city that Koreans love’ and released them on the Busan Tourism Organization’s official YouTube channel VISIT BUSAN.

These viral videos, produced under the sub-theme of ‘Korean Favorite, BUSAN’, are not typical tourist attraction introduction videos, but K-hip-hop with originality, addictiveness, and fun elements added.

The unique content of Busan is divided into three themes.

First, in the ‘Sanbok Road’ section, the bus drifts along the sharp curve of Sanbok Road, which can only be seen in Busan among large cities in Korea, with flexible handling and a superb view of the sea seen from inside the bus.

The ‘Busan Fish Cake’ episode is a video that introduces Busan’s fish cakes like pizza in Naples and cheesecake in New York through the appearance of the fish cake street in Bupyeong Kkangtong Market. It dynamically portrays the people of Busan.

The music for this video was performed by ‘Mud the Student’, a rapper from Busan on ‘Show Me the Money 10’, and the dance was performed by HOOK, a dance crew from ‘Street Woman Fighter’, which is trending recently.

In particular, in the music, the Busan dialect ‘EyHeyMaHamo (EyHeyMaHamo, hey + ma + hamo)’ is repeated with an addictive refrain like ‘Abracadabra’, raising the curiosity of domestic and foreign viewers.

EyHeyMaHamo is a compound word in Busan dialect that means ‘Hey, don’t worry, everything will be fine’

In addition, from the 25th, it is planning to induce participation of potential tourists, including the MZ generation, through a dance short form challenge with famous overseas influencers using global platforms such as TikTok.