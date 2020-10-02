Image: Screen capture of Hyuil/1968
Watch Korean Classic Films For Free Online

Haps Staff

For those looking to watch some classic Korean movies online, Korean Classic Film Theater which is being held by the Busan Cinema Center is screening dozens of movies online for free.

Classic movies from the 20th century, including 10 films picked by Korean film critic Jung Sung-il, 10 films picked by Darcy Paquet, a Korean War 70th Anniversary Commemorative Program, seven films selected from Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho, and restored films from the Korean Film archive amongst others.

Many of the films are closed-captioned with English subtitles.

You can check out the films on the Busan Cinema Center YouTube page.

