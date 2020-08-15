Watch: KTO’s New Busan Promo Video Hits Over 10.7 Million Views

The Korean Tourism Organization’s new promotional video for Busan has hit over 10.7 million views since its release at the end of last month.

The video named “Feel the Rythym of KOREA: Busan” features the dancing moves of the Ambiguous Dance Company who move through popular tourist attractions like Gamcheon Culture Village, Busan Station, Bosu-dong, Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, and Gwangalli Beach.

It was released on the KTO’s official YouTube channel “Imagine Your Korea” on July 30.

Music for the video is a modern interpretation of pansori, named the “Fish Book” by Inalchi.

The 1-minute 40-second commercial will be shown in 12 countries, including most in Southeast Asia, China, and Japan.

Video: Korean Tourism Organization