Where to Watch the Superbowl in Busan

One of the world's biggest sporting events is back next Monday morning as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Superbowl 51.

If you’re looking to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 live this year, you have a couple of choices in the city.

The game kicks off next Monday, February 8th at 8:30 a.m. from Tampa, Florida.

HQ Bar in Gwangalli will also be showing the game live with food and drink specials available all morning, and doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Wolfhound in Haeundae will be opening the doors at 8 a.m. with their full menu available.

LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli opens their doors at 7 a.m. with a breakfast and lunch buffet available.

Social distancing measures will be in effect and no more than four people can sit together at a table.

All venues will be showing the game with English commentary.

Travel

