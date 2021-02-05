Where to Watch the Superbowl in Busan

If you’re looking to watch the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 live this year, you have a couple of choices in the city.

The game kicks off next Monday, February 8th at 8:30 a.m. from Tampa, Florida.

HQ Bar in Gwangalli will also be showing the game live with food and drink specials available all morning, and doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Wolfhound in Haeundae will be opening the doors at 8 a.m. with their full menu available.

LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli opens their doors at 7 a.m. with a breakfast and lunch buffet available.

Social distancing measures will be in effect and no more than four people can sit together at a table.

All venues will be showing the game with English commentary.