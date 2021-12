Incredible footage was taken yesterday at Homeplus in Yeonsan-dong when a taxi crashed out of the 5th-floor parking lot at 12:30 p.m.

The taxi driver was killed and seven people were injured in the accident with the number likely to rise.

13 vehicles were also destroyed.

Police are investigating to find the cause of the accident.

Check out the video below posted by the Busan Ilbo courtesy of the Busan Police Agency.