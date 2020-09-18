Watch the Bucheon International Comics Festival Online

The 23rd edition of Korea’s largest comics festival begins online today for a nine-day run.

Under this year’s theme “Anytime, anywhere, comics”, organizers have promised to make the best of the situation by introducing a fun, friendly event online.

Popular cartoonists from around the nation will join the event for online fan meetings, including Park Yong-je of “The God of High School” and Henie of “Gugugaga”.

The opening ceremony can be watched by anyone through YouTube live broadcast, and about 100 online attendees invited in advance can enjoy the opening ceremony through real-time multiple access through a large LED.

You can check out all that’s happening on their official website.