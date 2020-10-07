Watch the Nation’s Largest Autumn Flower Festival On YouTube

Located at the flower complex in Bukcheon-myeon, Hadong-gun, in Gyeongsangnam-do, the Hadong Bukcheon Cosmos and Buckwheat Festival is the nation’s largest autumn flower festival.

Now in its 14th year, the festival was unfortunately canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Last year’s festival was its biggest with 40 experience programs around the 420,000 square meters of flowers and expanded the expansive flower gardens around Baekilhong and Cheonilhong, as well as crop experience centers with sweet potato, corn, and sunflowers.

You can check out this year’s flowers below.