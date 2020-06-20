Watch the Partial Solar Eclipse This Afternoon on YouTube

Busan City and Federate of Busan Science and Technology announced that they will broadcast the partial solar eclipse on YouTube for two hours from 4 pm on the 21st.

The partial solar eclipse will take place on Sunday at 3:57 pm. Some 55% of the sun will be covered up by the moon at around 5:06 pm.

The partial solar eclipse is forecast to end at 6:08 pm.

According to the weather agency, cloudy skies are forecast to dissipate by Sunday afternoon for a clear day.

To participate in the live broadcast, you can search for ‘해를 베어 문’ on YouTube or access the FOBST (Busan Science and Technology Council) channel.