Watch the Trailer to “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

The highly anticipated sequel “Train to Busan 2” has given us the first glimpse of what to expect from director Yeon Sang-ho.

The official title “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula” follows Jeon-suk, a soldier who is forced to re-enter the infected zone on an assigned covert operation.

Train to Busan2: Peninsula stars Kang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, and Kwon Hae-hyo.

A release date hasn’t been set yet, though it is expected to be released this summer though may be delayed due to the coronavirus situation in the country.